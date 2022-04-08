Expand / Collapse search

Watch again: Axiom Space's Ax-1 launches from Kennedy Space Center, headed to International Space Station

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11:47AM
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER - Ax-1, the first all-private crewed space flight to the International Space Station, launched Friday morning, April 8, at 11:17 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center. 

There are four astronauts aboard the Space X Dragon Endeavor – Commander Michael López-Alegría of USA/Spain, Pilot Larry Connor of USA, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada..

All four are expected to reach the ISS at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

If you missed the launch, you can watch it again below.

