Watch again: Axiom Space's Ax-1 launches from Kennedy Space Center, headed to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER - Ax-1, the first all-private crewed space flight to the International Space Station, launched Friday morning, April 8, at 11:17 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center.
There are four astronauts aboard the Space X Dragon Endeavor – Commander Michael López-Alegría of USA/Spain, Pilot Larry Connor of USA, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada..
All four are expected to reach the ISS at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
If you missed the launch, you can watch it again below.
