Warm trend continues in Central Florida before weekend weather changes

Warm weather lovers will be in their element over the next couple of days here in Central Florida.

Southeast ocean breezes created by Atlantic high pressure will continue to keep the area on the warmer side during both day and night.

"Expect another run into the 80s by this afternoon, southeast breezes and a continuation of dry weather," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Friday will bring mid-80s into the area, just a couple of degrees shy of the record high temp of 87-degrees for the day."

Tonight, the mild run of weather continues with lows heading for the 60s, perhaps a few isolated 50s in the far northern counties. A couple of fronts blow into the area this weekend bringing another round of weather changes! The 80s will be erased, only to be replaced with cloudy skies, cool 60s and rising rain chances.

The front coming in is the same system creating all of the winter weather issues over the nation's midsection today. Snowfall and icy conditions will be rather problematic for travelers from Texas to the New England area through this weekend.

This same system will be weakening on approach to Central Florida, producing showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain amounts look light with coverage both days in the 30-40% range. The next opportunity for rainfall after this weekend will be next Wednesday. Another cold front blows in during that time with rain chances increasing and temps cooling!

