Want to skip the holiday cooking? These Central Florida restaurants will be open Thanksgiving day

By
Published  November 27, 2024 11:20am EST
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, you may want to head to a restaurant, but what restaurants are open?

Here are some of the local Central Florida restaurants that will be open this turkey day.

*Price point maximum = $$$$*

Corazon by Baires

  • Cuisine: Latin American
  • Address: 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
  • Price point: $$$$

Solita Tacos & Margaritas 

  • Cuisine: Mexican
  • Address: 222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
  • Price point: $$

Summer House on the Lake 

  • Cuisine: American
  • Address: 1498 E Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
  • Price point: $$

Eddie V's 

  • Cuisine: Seafood
  • Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
  • Price point: $$$$

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

  • Cuisine: Tapas / Small plates
  • Address: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
  • Price point: $$

The Boathouse

  • Cuisine: Seafood
  • Address: 1620 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
  • Price point: $$$

Seasons 52

  • Cuisine: American
  • Address: 463 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
  • Price point: $$$

Fogo de Chao

  • Cuisine: Brazilian
  • Address: 8282 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
  • Price point: $$

Nami

  • Cuisine: Japanese
  • Address: 6004 Artist Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
  • Price point: $$$$

