Want to skip the holiday cooking? These Central Florida restaurants will be open Thanksgiving day

If you don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, you may want to head to a restaurant, but what restaurants are open?

Here are some of the local Central Florida restaurants that will be open this turkey day.

Corazon by Baires

Cuisine: Latin American

Address: 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Price point: $$$$

Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Price point: $$

Summer House on the Lake

Cuisine: American

Address: 1498 E Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

Price point: $$

Eddie V's

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

Price point: $$$$

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

Cuisine: Tapas / Small plates

Address: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Price point: $$

The Boathouse

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 1620 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Price point: $$$

Seasons 52

Cuisine: American

Address: 463 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price point: $$$

Fogo de Chao

Cuisine: Brazilian

Address: 8282 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Price point: $$

Nami

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 6004 Artist Ave, Orlando, FL 32827

Price point: $$$$

