Want to skip the holiday cooking? These Central Florida restaurants will be open Thanksgiving day
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, you may want to head to a restaurant, but what restaurants are open?
Here are some of the local Central Florida restaurants that will be open this turkey day.
*Price point maximum = $$$$*
Corazon by Baires
- Cuisine: Latin American
- Address: 8126 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
- Price point: $$$$
Solita Tacos & Margaritas
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Address: 222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
- Price point: $$
Summer House on the Lake
- Cuisine: American
- Address: 1498 E Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
- Price point: $$
Eddie V's
- Cuisine: Seafood
- Address: 7488 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
- Price point: $$$$
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
- Cuisine: Tapas / Small plates
- Address: 8625 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
- Price point: $$
The Boathouse
- Cuisine: Seafood
- Address: 1620 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
- Price point: $$$
Seasons 52
- Cuisine: American
- Address: 463 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Price point: $$$
Fogo de Chao
- Cuisine: Brazilian
- Address: 8282 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
- Price point: $$
Nami
- Cuisine: Japanese
- Address: 6004 Artist Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
- Price point: $$$$
