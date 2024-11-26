Turkey trots and Thanksgiving day races: Get moving in Central Florida!
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - Turkey Day is almost here! While Thanksgiving is often associated with feasting and full bellies, Central Florida offers plenty of opportunities to get moving before the big meal.
For those looking to start the holiday with a healthy dose of exercise, here’s a roundup of Thanksgiving Day races happening across Central Florida.
AdventHealth's Turkey Trot 5K & 10K
- Time - 7:15 a.m.
- Where - Cherry Lake Park: 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, Groveland, Fl, 34715
- Price - $35-$40
- More info: Click here
Avalon Park's Turkey Trot
- Time - 7 a.m.
- Where - 3680 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Orlando, Fl, 32828
- Price - $25
- More info: Click here
Lake Nona Town Center's Turkey Trot
- Time - 6-9 a.m.
- Where - 6941 Lake Nona Boulevard, Orlando, Fl, 32827
- Price - $10
- More info: Click here
Race Time Sports Turkey Day 5K
- Time - 7 a.m.
- Where - 600 E. 1st Street, Sanford, Fl, 32771
- Price - $45
- More info: Click here
Run 4 A Cause's Turkey Trot
- Time - 8 a.m.
- Where - 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, Fl, 32765
- Price - $5-$40
- More info: Click here
Track Shack's Senior's First Turkey Trot
- Time - 7 a.m.
- Where - Lake Eola Park, 227 N Eola Dr, Orlando, FL 32801
- Price - $45-$50
- More info: Click here