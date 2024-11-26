Turkey trots and Thanksgiving day races: Get moving in Central Florida!

article

Turkey Day is almost here! While Thanksgiving is often associated with feasting and full bellies, Central Florida offers plenty of opportunities to get moving before the big meal.

For those looking to start the holiday with a healthy dose of exercise, here’s a roundup of Thanksgiving Day races happening across Central Florida.

AdventHealth's Turkey Trot 5K & 10K

Time - 7:15 a.m.

Where - Cherry Lake Park: 131 Wilson Lake Parkway, Groveland, Fl, 34715

Price - $35-$40

More info: Click here

Avalon Park's Turkey Trot

Time - 7 a.m.

Where - 3680 Avalon Park East Boulevard, Orlando, Fl, 32828

Price - $25

More info: Click here

Lake Nona Town Center's Turkey Trot

Time - 6-9 a.m.

Where - 6941 Lake Nona Boulevard, Orlando, Fl, 32827

Price - $10

More info: Click here

Race Time Sports Turkey Day 5K

Time - 7 a.m.

Where - 600 E. 1st Street, Sanford, Fl, 32771

Price - $45

More info: Click here

Run 4 A Cause's Turkey Trot

Time - 8 a.m.

Where - 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, Fl, 32765

Price - $5-$40

More info: Click here

Track Shack's Senior's First Turkey Trot