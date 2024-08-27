Walt Disney World hosting parade for Lake Mary Little League on Thursday

Lake Mary Little League is going to Disney World!

The theme park announced Tuesday it would host a celebratory parade in honor of the Little League World Series Champions on Thursday afternoon.

The parade at Magic Kingdom is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Park admission is required to attend.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: The Southeast Region team from Lake Mary, Florida poses for photos after beating the Asia-Pacific Region team from Taoyuan Ciy, Chinese Taipei 2-1 to win the Little League World Series Championship Game a Expand

Over the weekend, the Little League baseball team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 to win the World Championship. On Monday, the team was welcomed back to Florida with a grand celebration at Orlando International Airport and their home field.

On Saturday, the City of Lake Mary is also hosting a parade that's open to the public. More info on that here.