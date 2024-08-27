Lake Mary Little League parade, block party: What to know

The Lake Mary All-Stars have been celebrating their historic Little League World Series Championship all week long – and now you get to join in on the fun.

The City of Lake Mary is scheduled to host a celebratory parade in the team's honor on Saturday.

Over the weekend, the Little League baseball team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 to win the World Championship. On Monday, the team was welcomed back to Florida with a grand celebration at Orlando International Airport and their home field.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's parade:

Parade day, time

The Lake Mary Little League Parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.

Parade route

The parade will begin at Lake Mary Avenue and head south down Country Club Road before moving west on Crystal Lake Avenue and taking a final turn south on 4th Street.

The Lake Mary All-Stars will get off their vehicles at 4th Street and Lakeview Avenue and take a grand walk down 4th Street in the heart of downtown Lake Mary.

Parade information

In addition to the Lake Mary Little League Champions, the Lake Mary Little League Parade will feature a procession of public safety vehicles, elected officials, a marching band, local professional team mascots, former MLB players and Little League State Champions.

Block party information

Immediately after the parade, a stage will be set up at the south end of 4th Street will begin with a short ceremony including speeches from city officials and the Lake Mary All-Stars.

After the ceremony, there will be a block party at Central Park and 4th Street where guests will be able to purchase food and other goods from local vendors. Crafts and entertainment for all ages will also be on the agenda.

Parking information

Attendees can park at the Sunrail Station, Seminole State College, designated downtown parking, or at public lots throughout the city.

Road closures

Here is a list of road closures due to the parade:

Country Club Road at Lakeview Avenue

Country Club Road at Alma Avenue

Country Club Road at Grandbend Avenue

Country Club Road at E. Lake Mary Avenue

Country Club Road at Wilbur Avenue

Country Club Road at Crystal Lake Avenue

