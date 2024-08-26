Expand / Collapse search

Lake Mary Little League World Series Champions get huge homecoming celebration

By
Updated  August 26, 2024 6:36pm EDT
Lake Mary
FOX 35 Orlando

Lake Mary Little League World Champ teammate: 'Don't back down'

The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars – and 2024 Little League World Champions – were met with large crowds of cheers, chants, and media cameras, following their back-to-back comeback wins at this year's tournament.

The team landed at Orlando International Airport shortly before 4 p.m. and were welcomed back with a water cannon salute. They were then met with fans, media cameras, and family at the gate – and navigated media interviews all the way to baggage claim. 

The team and coaches then traveled to the Lake Mary Sports Complex, where they were met with more friends, family, and fans ready to cheer on their championship win. Players hugged friends and family. Some even signed hats.

