Sheriff Mike Chitwood joins Israeli NASCAR driver Alon Day to speak out against hate

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood joined Israeli NASCAR driver Alon Day on Thursday to speak out against hate and prejudice.

The news conference comes one year after an instance in which a hate group used a projector to display antisemitic messages on the side of the International Daytona Speedway.

There were also fliers with similar messages spread through nearby neighborhoods. At the time, actions were protected under free speech. Since then, laws have been enacted to change that.

"Free speech doesn't advocate for wiping people off the face of the earth," Chitwood said. "They're getting locked up. That's what's going to happen [if it happens again.]"

The pair urged the community to take a firm stance against hate and prejudice as well. He said that in some instances, people tend to avoid issues that don’t directly impact them. He highlighted how such behavior can lead to other groups falling victim.

MORE HEADLINES:

"That's why this has to be stopped. And that's why we have to stand up with our Jewish friends and with the Jewish nation," Chitwood said.

Day spoke of his experience living in Israel. He said he has friends who are being held hostage.

"I'm Jewish. The Jewish community [has] suffered enough," Day said. "I'm here to raise that awareness about what’s going on."

Coming from a place facing incredible turmoil, Day said it’s discouraging to come to America and possibly face discrimination and hate.

"I feel safe because it's Israel. I've been in the army. I know what's going on. And here you just don't know," he said. "You don't know who can be the next Neo-Nazi or have the crazy agendas and ideas."

Chitwood and Day agreed in their stance to take a stand against discrimination and hate of all kinds.



