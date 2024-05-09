Mount Dora police on the hunt for 'mysterious characters' and 'secret agent' vehicle

Stream FOX 35:

The Mount Dora Police Department is on the hunt for a suspicious vehicle and a "trio of mysterious characters" accompanying it. They're accused of roaming through a neighborhood checking for unlocked cars.

The vehicle, a possible Lexus 350 coupe, was seen driving with its lights off "like a secret agent" in neighborhoods off Wolf Branch Road, police said.

The Mount Dora Police Department is on the hunt for the driver of a possible Lexus 350 coupe who was accompanied by "mysterious characters." (Photo: Mount Dora Police Department)

A group of three suspects, all wearing slides, running pants and sweatshirts with hoods up, were on pace with the vehicle as they allegedly checked for unlocked cars in the area. Police said they were "dressed like they're auditioning for a spy movie."

Police said footage of the individuals was captured and shared via the Ring Neighborhood feed, but the photos of the suspects are "too grainy to be of use," the police department said.

The coupe has an after-market exhaust and black rims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130 or policedeptcidemail@cityofmountdora.com.