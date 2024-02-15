Disney shares renderings of affordable housing complex before Orange County panel

Renderings show some of the affordable housing units Disney hopes to build on vacant land west of the Magic Kingdom theme park, just south of the Horizon West community.

"We are working very thoughtfully alongside a prominent developer to create a place that strengthens the surrounding area while making a real difference in people's lives for years to come," said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Walt Disney World director of external affairs.

The project would build more than 1,400 units of affordable housing. Most would be one and two-bedroom apartments, with some larger townhome-style homes with up to four bedrooms. The smallest apartments would be less than 600 square feet, the largest being about 1,900 square feet.

Project supporters said there was a dire need for attainable housing near Disney, especially for theme park workers.

"Many US households can't afford to buy the homes we are building in the suburbs on larger lots. In summary, I'm for more affordable housing development, and our available data shows that these developments are an asset to their surrounding communities," said supporter Will Cooper.

Many people living in nearby Horizon West opposed the plan, warning of lower property values, rising crime, and more traffic. "Their renderings and elevations are nice, and that's sweet, but that's just artistic interpretation that can change at any time," said Alexander Cabrera, a Horizon West resident.

"This is not a harmonious development of the area given its massive size," said Kim Herndon, a Horizon West resident. "It's not consistent with the neighboring five complexes, as it will be 470% larger. It does not best promote public safety with the additional burden to our roads, cell service, and police and fire resources."

In the end, board members voted to move the project on to the county commission for a vote. If approved, the first units could be built as soon as 2026.