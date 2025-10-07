Accused armed carjacker jumped into river to attempt escape, deputies say

The Brief A Fort Lauderdale man is charged with armed carjacking after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. The suspect jumped into the Halifax River, swam to a restaurant, and attempted to flee before deputies apprehended him. Aerial support and swift law enforcement response led to his capture.



A Florida man is facing armed carjacking charges after a dramatic chase that ended in the Halifax River.

Authorities say the suspect asked a man for a ride Monday night in Daytona Beach Shores before allegedly pulling a gun and stealing the vehicle.

What we know:

Grant Hagood-James, a 34-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, is facing armed carjacking charges after a chase that ended in the Halifax River.

Authorities say he asked a man for a ride Monday night in Daytona Beach Shores before allegedly pulling a gun and stealing the vehicle. After abandoning the car, Hagood-James jumped into the river, and body camera footage captured his attempts to escape.

Hagood-James was later seen swimming toward the deck of a restaurant in Port Orange. Deputies reported that he ran through the restaurant, discarded his shirt, and jumped back into the river before being apprehended. Thanks to aerial support and rapid response by deputies, he was pulled from the water and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The motive behind Hagood-James’ actions remains unclear. It is also unknown whether he has any prior criminal record or if additional charges could be filed in connection with the incident. Authorities have not released information on whether anyone was injured during the carjacking or chase.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded in Daytona Beach Shores and Port Orange, highlighting the challenges deputies face when responding to fast-moving crimes involving waterways. Carjackings and river escapes are rare in the area, making this case particularly notable.

What they're saying:

Authorities have described the incident as a high-risk carjacking ending with a river escape. Deputies credited aerial support and quick response for the successful apprehension of Hagood-James. No public statements from the suspect have been released.