Volusia County woman charged with neglect after child found alone on street by deputies: Officials

A woman in Volusia County has been charged with neglect after a 5-year-old child was found wandering along the street on Friday, deputies said.

The child was found at the intersection of East New York Ave and Crystal Ave in DeLand with a tricycle and no shoes on.

When deputies found the boy's guardian, she said she last saw the boy before 2 p.m. when she told all the kids to get into the car to go to the store. She didn't notice he wasn't in the car, deputies said.

When she got home, she made sandwiches and thought he was in a bedroom.

Once she realized the child was missing, she began to ask the neighbors if they had seen him.

The child was found about one mile from his home, deputies said.

The woman is facing a charge of child neglect and the Department of Family and Child Services has been notified.