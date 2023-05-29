Volusia County officials warn of danger as crowds flock to beaches for holiday weekend

article

The waves were high in Daytona Beach over the weekend. Volusia Cunty Beach Patrol flew the red flag, warning about rough surf.

"We're expecting very large crowds this weekend, it's all hands on deck with personnel," said Volusia County Beach Patrol Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs.

Malphurs said once the heavy surf passed, the rip currents would get worse. She reminded everyone to only swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower.

"When you have pounding surf like this, it breaks holes in the sandbar. When the surf calms down, the holes in the sandbar is what causes those rip currents."

"It looks a little rough for me," said visitor Celestine Hawkins."It's higher than I've seen the tide."

While Beach Patrol had their eyes on the sand, Volusia County law enforcement was out on the streets. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had designated the beachside of Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach "Special Event Zones," where there would be stepped-up law enforcement presence and all fines would be doubled.

This was in response to an unsanctioned event called "Orlando Invades Daytona," which had been canceled. It was set for Memorial Day Weekend, and the sheriff's office said they were ready for any troublemakers who showed up anyway.

"If you’re here to have a good time, the Special Event Zone doesn’t affect you," assured Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, "if you want to come here and act a fool and do burnouts and do crazy stuff. You’re going to walk out of here with hundreds if not thousands of dollars’ worth of tickets."

Beach Patrol said they were all working together to keep the county safe, this holiday weekend.

"Right now, we're not seeing anything crazy yet," Malphurs said, "but we're all prepared for very large crowds and those special events."