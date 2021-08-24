Volusia County school guardian dies of COVID-19

article

The Volusia County school community has lost a valued member due to COVID-19.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that former Daytona Beach police Officer Steven Copsidas passed away early Tuesday morning due to COVID-19.

Copsidas was a school guardian at Horizon Elementary School since 2018 and "was a valued and beloved member of the team," Chitwood said on Facebook.

Chitwood says Copsidas served his community as a dedicated police officer with Daytona Beach Police Department from 1989-2009.



"My heart goes out to the Copsidas family, friends and colleagues, and I will always be grateful for his service to our community!"

