Volusia County school guardian dies of COVID-19
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County school community has lost a valued member due to COVID-19.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that former Daytona Beach police Officer Steven Copsidas passed away early Tuesday morning due to COVID-19.
Copsidas was a school guardian at Horizon Elementary School since 2018 and "was a valued and beloved member of the team," Chitwood said on Facebook.
MORE NEWS: Visitors not allowed at Seminole Co. Schools until at least this date
Chitwood says Copsidas served his community as a dedicated police officer with Daytona Beach Police Department from 1989-2009.
"My heart goes out to the Copsidas family, friends and colleagues, and I will always be grateful for his service to our community!"
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.
Advertisement