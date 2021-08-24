Visitors not allowed at Seminole Co. Schools until at least this date

article

Seminole County Schools says that visitors will not be allowed on any campuses during standard operating hours until at least Friday, September 10th.

The school district said in a letter sent to families that effective Tuesday, August 24th, through Friday, September 10th, visitors will temporarily not be allowed on Seminole County Public School campus during standard operating school hours.

They said that this extension does not prohibit legitimate school business with parents and legal guardians as determined by principals and their designees.

This procedure will reportedly be reassessed at a later time given the circumstances around the COVID-19 delta variant.

