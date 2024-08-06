Volusia County residents will no longer have to pay to drive on the beach

Volusia County residents no longer need to pay a fee when driving on the beach starting this fall, the county council voted Tuesday.

This decision comes weeks after the council unanimously approved an ordinance to charge non-Volusia County residents who park in off-beach lots. Starting January 1, 2025, people who don’t live in Volusia County must pay $20 a day to park in the designated lots. An annual parking pass for $100 is also available.

Here's everything you need to know about the Volusia County Council's decision to waive fees for residents:

When does the new policy go into effect?

Starting Oct. 1, 2024, Volusia County residents no longer need to pay to drive on the beach.

Why is Volusia County changing its beach policy?

The county said allowing Volusia County residents to park on the beach for free will "expedite traffic flow" and let the county keep all vehicular access points open year-round, weather permitting.

How long will this policy change be in effect?

Volusia County residents can drive on beaches for free until Jan. 31, 2026, or unless the Volusia County Council extends the fee waiver.

Who is considered a Volusia County resident?

The following Volusia County residents do not need to pay to drive on the beach starting Oct. 1:

Full-time residents with a valid Volusia County driver's license

Property owners on the latest tax rolls

Students from Bethune-Cookman University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Stetson University with a valid university parking pass

How will beaches know I'm a Volusia County resident?

Volusia County residents must register their vehicles online to have beach driving fees waived. The online registration portal is not available at this time.

Automatic license plate readers will be installed at several beach access ramps this fall.

What if I'm an annual beach pass holder?

Volusia County residents with an annual parking pass will automatically be transitioned into the new system until the current pass expires.

Refunds will not be issued for previously purchased annual beach driving passes.

Can I still buy a beach pass?

Non-Volusia County residents and those who have not yet registered to park for free can still purchase a daily beach driving pass at beach access ramps for $30, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Annual passes – which cost $150, plus applicable taxes and fees – will no longer be sold at toll booths and on the beach. Instead, they'll be sold online or at select office locations.

Does this affect beach inlet parking prices?

Parking fees at inlet parks will remain at $10 daily or $20 annually for everyone.

Who else can park on Volusia County beaches for free?

Veterans and disabled individuals with proper identification do not have to pay for beach driving, off-beach parking, or inlet parks – regardless if they are Volusia County residents or not.

Who's behind the new policy?

PCI Municipal Services LLC was awarded the contract to manage beach driving and off-beach parking pass sales. This new agreement brings Volusia County an annual discount of $450,000.

"With PCI handling both services, residents will benefit from a streamlined registration process, requiring only one registration to receive an annual pass for both beach driving and off-beach parking," the county said.

Need help? Have questions?

Volusia County said it'll help facilitate registration and pass buyers through a call center that's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There will also be multiple walk-in locations for those who need assistance.

Interested in becoming a parking or toll attendant?

Volusia County is hosting a job fair for those interested in becoming either a parking or toll attendant: