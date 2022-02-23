Volusia County opens rental assistance portal

article

Volusia County is opening its financial assistance portal on Wednesday.

The goal is to help as many people as possible who are struggling to regain their footing because of the pandemic.

The funds are leftover from a previous federal grant that was not entirely utilized.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will reopen the portal for eligible households that experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Households may receive up to nine months of rental assistance and help with unpaid utilities.

There are income limits. Your household must make below 80-percent of the area median income. There is also a list of required documents.

If you have already applied you do not need to apply again. Landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.

Applications will start being accepted at 9 a.m. The county says they will close the application window after receiving 500 applications. It may take several weeks for staff to process all the applications and verify the information before releasing funds.

