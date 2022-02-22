I-4 Express lanes open Saturday: Here's how they work

The highly anticipated I-4 Express lanes will open in just a few days. Leading up to Saturday, crews need to put some stripes on the lanes and do some finishing touches.

If you're looking forward to smoother traffic, here's what you need to know about the new lanes.

WHO CAN USE THEM?

Drivers who want to take advantage of the I-4 Express lanes will need a SunPass, E-Pass or a state-approved transponder. Cash and Toll-By-Plate options will not be available.

HOW DO I GET ON/OFF THE LANES?

The I-4 Express will extend from west of Kirkman Road in Orange County to just east of S.R. 434 in Seminole County and is separated from the rest of traffic by a concrete barrier. There are limited access points in and out, so the lanes aren't ideal for shorter trips.

CAN YOU GO FASTER IN THE NEW LANES?

The Florida Highway Patrol says they will be monitoring the lanes to ensure that drivers know this is not a free pass to speed.

"We know that they’re going to go faster. We know that there’s a mentality of some of our drivers out there that think that this is going to be used as go as fast as you can, and we want to remind those drivers that the speed limit is the same," said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

Lt. Montes says they will also look out for people backing up near the I-4 Express lane entrances.

"People get on a toll road, and they panic. And then instead of just going forward and dealing with it then, they want to back up, and we want to tell people that is absolutely the worst thing you can do."

She says just keep driving or pull over to the right shoulder for any emergency just like you would on the mainline. She does, however, think the I-4 Express lanes will reduce traffic and therefore minor crashes like fender benders.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

To start, FDOT is charging 50-cents per mile to drive in the I-4 Express lanes. Eventually, the toll pricing will be based on traffic volumes. The toll rate will be displayed on overhead electronic signs in advance of each entrance.

FDOT says crews will work overnight Friday into Saturday, so the lanes open by 10 a.m. Saturday.

