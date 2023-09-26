One of Central Florida's busiest interchanges is getting a $340 million facelift

Stream FOX 35 News:

In a significant development aimed at tackling congestion and safety issues, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to modernize a busy and popular interchange in Volusia County, marking a crucial step forward in Gov. Ron DeSantis' infrastructure plan.

Moving Florida Forward will soon tackle the Interstate-95 at US-1 interchange in Volusia County, FDOT announced Tuesday. This program will use a $4 billion investment from the General Revenue Surplus starting in the 2023-24 budget year to fix and upgrade Florida's infrastructure.

The goal is to ease traffic, keep people safe, boost the economy and prepare for more people moving to Florida.

"Within the next four years, the critical infrastructure projects that Florida’s motorists have been asking for will start to come to fruition thanks to the strong leadership of Governor DeSantis and support from the Legislature," FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. said in a statement. "These projects are critical to ensuring that our state can accommodate its growing population across our roadways, and FDOT stands ready to begin this work for our communities alongside our partners."

The I-95/US-1 interchange in Ormond Beach, one of the oldest interchanges on Florida's highway system according to FDOT District Five Secretary John Tyler, is just one of several projects FDOT will tackle over the next several years.

"It has not kept pace with increasing traffic and its antiquated design has had increasing crashes and operational issues," Tyler said. "Modernizing the interchange will improve safety and mobility for the region’s residents and I-95 travelers."

Photo: FDOT

A mile-long segment of the interchange – between Plantation Oaks Boulevard/Broadway Avenue and Destination Daytona Lane – will be widened from two lanes to three. The state isn't just making the highway better for cars, but is also adding special paths for pedestrians, bikers and other users.

Construction on the $340 million project is slated to begin in late 2027.

Moving Florida Forward project map (Photo: FDOT)

FDOT said drivers should drive with caution and slow down in work zones when construction begins.

Click here for more details about the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative.