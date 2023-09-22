Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pulls state funding on 4 schools allegedly linked to Chinese Communist Party

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pulling state funding from four private schools that he claims have ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The governor said it ordered the Florida Department of Education to suspend the availability of school choice scholarships to the following four schools:

Lower Sagemont Preparatory School, Weston

Upper Sagemont Preparatory School, Weston

Parke House Academy, Winter Park

Park Maitland School, Winter Park

The school choice scholarship program allows families to have more options when it comes to where they want to send their kids to school, while also providing additional funding for low-income families who want to send their children to charter or public schools in Florida.

DeSantis said in a news release Friday that these four schools have "direct ties to the CCP and their connections constitute an imminent threat to the health, safety, and welfare of these school’s students and the public."

His announcement comes on the heels of a bill signed in May that prohibited any school affiliated with a "foreign country of concern" from being included in Florida's school choice scholarship program. The governor has also taken other measures against the Chinese Communist Party, including blocking TikTok on schools' servers and devices and prohibiting state colleges and universities from partnering with any institution based in China, including accepting grants and soliciting or accepting gifts.

"The Chinese Communist Party is not welcome in the state of Florida," DeSantis said in a press release. "We will not put up with any attempt to influence students with a communist ideology or allow Floridians’ tax dollars to go to schools that are connected to our foreign adversaries."

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. mirrored DeSantis' statement.

"The Chinese Communist Party has no place in our schools. I am grateful for Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their work to keep students and our communities safe from foreign countries of concern," he said.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a c Expand

Rep. Anna Eskamani took to Facebook to criticize DeSantis' latest move.

"Park Maitland is literally one of the best schools in our area. I am so sick of DeSantis using every opportunity to politicize and demonize our educational institutions," she wrote.

The Department of Education said it's working with non-profit scholarship funding organizations to help impacted students find and enroll in nearby eligible schools.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the four schools for comment.