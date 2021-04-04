Volusia County sheriff's helicopter finds missing woman in swampy area

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office rescued a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's on Sunday.

Deputies say the 72-year-old woman went missing from a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach.

Officials say after checking surveillance footage, they determined the woman had been missing for about seven hours and wandered into a swampy area of the Tomoka River that runs under International Speedway Boulevard.

With the help of the sheriff's office's helicopter, Air One, deputies were able to locate her and get deputies on the ground to help her out of the watery area.

Investigators said when they found her, the woman was alert. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to get checked out.