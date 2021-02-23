Volusia County gets help from veteran volunteer group at vaccine site

As the Volusia County fairgrounds turns into a mass vaccination site, volunteers like Andrew "Rock" Lenze are helping the operation run smoothly.

"Rock," a 23-year Air Force veteran, is part of Team Rubicon, a nationwide group made up mostly of veterans that respond to natural disasters.

"We’ve been doing warehouse operations where we deliver food to food banks, medical supplies to assisted living facilities, and of course, we’re doing vaccine operation support," Rock said.

It’s simpler but equally important work. The team has been helping Volusia County staff by directing traffic, answering questions and making sure paperwork is filled out.

"We’re just here to help. We’re just trying to make things better and bring this pandemic to an end," Rock said.

The vaccine site at the fairgrounds is now operating both inside and outside, with first doses being administered inside and second doses outside in a drive-thru style.

Though Team Rubicon mostly meets people on their worst days, people leaving with a shot are taking with them relief and hope.

"I haven’t run into anybody who has had anything negative to say. They've all just been very appreciative that they can get the vaccine," Rock said.