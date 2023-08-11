Volusia County Council to consider ban of ‘squat’ trucks, enclosed tents on beaches

Dual ordinance proposals before Volusia County Council would ban certain trucks and tents from county beaches.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is pushing both measures "to assist with safety."

One would ban "squatted trucks." Those trucks have front ends four or more inches higher or lower than the rear end, according to the proposed ordinance.

County council member Matt Reinhart said he’s familiar with the trucks from his teenage years but now thinks about his 6 grandchildren on the beach when supporting the ban.

"When I was a teenager I loved the jacked up trucks," Reinhart said. "I grew up in DeLand on the west side of the county. That’s what we drove."

Reinhart said his stance boils down to a lack of visibility for the driver.

"You can’t see what’s right in front of you oftentimes, and I have visions of really horrific events taking place," Reinhart said.

David Gonzalez disagreed with the truck ban. Gonzalez said he sees the trucks on the beach often without any trouble.

"People are just coming out here hanging out," Gonzalez said. "If they’re not hurting [anybody] I don’t think it’s an issue."

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is also pushing for a ban on enclosed tents where people can’t see what’s inside. That proposed ordinance also has Reinhart’s backing.

"[The sheriff’s office has] concerns over that because anyone they have approached, there was some sort of illicit activity happening or illegal activity that was happening inside," Reinhart said.

Stefanie Levan was against the idea.

"I have big beliefs on privacy," Levan said. "It [doesn’t] matter what they could be, what they might not be or might be doing in their privacy."

Tiffany Vega agreed with both bans in the name of safety.

"I agree because I think it’s for safety, so people don’t get hurt, kids, any person," Vega said.

Volusia County Council will take up the proposals for the first time on Tuesday. It takes two readings before it would become law.