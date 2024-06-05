Volusia County Council member criticizes Daytona Beach safety; police chief fires back

Volusia County Council Member Danny Robins and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young exchanged heated words following Robins' critical remarks about safety in Daytona Beach.

During a discussion about expanding beach driving, Robins expressed his concerns, stating, "I will not bring my family through or to Daytona Beach without the scanner app on my phone to see what's going on." He also highlighted staffing challenges, saying, "Staffing police officers is an issue. We can't get them."

Chief Young, clearly displeased, confronted Robins directly during a public comment session in DeLand on Tuesday night.

"Your comments were shameful and embarrassing," Young said, adding, "You should be grateful that I only have three minutes."

In his allotted time, Chief Young rebutted Robins' claims regarding staffing shortages.

"Currently, full staffing for my department is 244, and I'm sitting at 236, which means I only have eight vacancies. I would hardly call that a staffing crisis," Young asserted.

Robins, a former Daytona Beach police officer, maintained his stance on crime in the city, saying, "I can tell you firsthand, crime in Daytona Beach is worse than Deltona."

Chief Young countered sharply, "For any elected official who wore this uniform and is collecting a pension from the City of Daytona Beach to take that opportunity to drag the city through the mud for political gain is disgraceful."

At the conclusion of the meeting, Robins responded to the chief's comments, affirming his respect for Young but standing by his original statements.