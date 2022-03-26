Volunteers bring caravan of donations to local Ukrainian church

Dozens of volunteers with big hearts gathered in Longwood, Saturday morning, filling their cars and trailers with donations for Ukrainian refugees. Organizer Jomar Bonano says they're bringing a message, along with these supplies. "I hope this helps. I know you're going through a lot. We will keep praying for you and hope this is over, soon."

Once they were loaded-up, the caravan left for Saint Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Apopka, proudly flying Ukrainian flags. Inside were boxes of food, clothing, and other supplies that aid groups will take to eastern Europe. Volunteer Mike Vernon says it feels great to help. "It gives you a great inward feel, but it also helps you link with others, because it's about friendships."

At this point, Saint Mary's is full of donations from well-wishers to send over to Ukraine. Ivanna Polusmak, the church secretary, says there are certain items, though, that they need more than others. "Right now, the shipping companies are overwhelmed with clothes. They're trying to prioritize medical supply and technical items for soldiers. That, and baby food and items, so that's what we're focusing on right now."

Polusmak says these donations will be on their fourth truckload of supplies to eastern Europe. She says it's amazing to see the outpouring of support. "I couldn't believe how many cars came and just people willing to help. It's just overwhelming. My heart is full, and I'm overwhelmed with joy to see how the community came together."