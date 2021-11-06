Volunteers at Southeastern Food Bank help pack Thanksgiving meals for families in need

article

As Thanksgiving approaches and some families wonder where their next meal will come from, the Southeastern Food Bank is ramping up its efforts to provide for those in need.

On Saturday morning, nearly 45 volunteers of all ages helped sort 24 pallets containing 1,000 boxes of food and household products that will be taken to families on Thanksgiving morning.

The volunteers were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and sorted a semi-trailer of items weighing in at about 36,000 pounds.

Next Saturday, more volunteers will help out at the Southeastern Food Bank's warehouse in Ocoee to pack boxes of food and items ahead of their Thanksgiving Day delivery.

