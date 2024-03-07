Virginia semi-truck driver grabs 2 guns to shoot at another truck driver in Florida: Deputies

A truck driver from Virginia was arrested after he allegedly fired several shots from two different guns at another truck driver in Florida, deputies said.

The incident started on I-75 in Ocala when 43-year-old Dylan Belleastin allegedly threw a water bottle at a semi-truck driver on the road.

The man pulled off to the shoulder of the road to confront Belleastin who pulled in behind his trailer. The man decided to drive off and Belleastin followed him.

When Belleastin pulled alongside the man, he pulled out a black handgun and shot at the man's truck several times, causing nearly $5,000 in damage, an arrest affidavit shows.

Credit: Marion County Sheriffs Office

The man said he started to fear for his life, so he slammed on the brakes, grabbed his gun, and began to shoot at Belleastin's truck before he pulled into a Love's Travel Stop, deputies said.

Belleastin eventually left the Love's stop before calling his employer about the incident, stating he had been shot at, an affidavit shows.

Video dash-cam footage from the company Belleastin works for shows him using two different guns to shoot at the other driver, deputies said.

Belleastin was arrested for shooting a deadly missile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felony criminal mischief.