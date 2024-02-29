Most complimented cast member brings smiles to the Disney: 'So magical'

One special cast member is brightening everyone’s day at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, and it’s being noticed.

Willie Jackson is a PhotoPass photographer at Walt Disney World. With each camera click, Jackson makes each guest feel like they’re a movie star in the spotlight at Hollywood Studios. He helps people try out fun poses all with a smile.

"I like to be a director or producer, and when I get guests to me, they really are my actors," said Jackson. "I try my very best to show them certain areas they can pose."

Jackson has been working at Disney for 14 years and has been snapping photos for the last six years. Willie is recognized as the most complimented cast member on World Compliment Day. He’s gotten 1,000 compliments sent in from guests in just the last year.

"I still am surprised because, like I said, I’m only being Wille, just being myself. I can't be anybody else," said Jackson.

Annual Passholders McKenzie and Caelan always make sure to visit him while they’re at the park.

"He just makes this place so magical," said McKenzie Robinson. "He’s just always so smiley, and we always make sure to stop and get a picture with him. He’s just awesome."

Willie hopes everyone remembers, especially on World Compliment Day, that it costs nothing to be kind to someone else and that there’s always something to smile about.

"I always tell people all the time, I ain't going to ever stop smiling," said Willie. "I'm going to smile the rest of my life. I won’t let nobody take this away from me. Nobody."