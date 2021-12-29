Viral Orlando Magic 'Kiss Cam' couple expecting twins

It's a baby announcement that went viral. A man learned he was going to be a father when his wife revealed the big surprise on a "Kiss Cam" at an Orlando Magic game. Now, there's another twist in the story that has this couple seeing double.

"It's just been a crazy month or so here!" said father-to-be James Baily. "We found out that we're actually having twins!."

It's been a wild ride since the couple made history with her another surprise -- something the couple is calling a "Christmas miracle."

That's also double the baby bliss and double the excitement, which is pretty tough to top when you can see the reaction on this proud pop's face on the Kiss Cam video. For now, though, they'll enjoy spreading the news and telling the story of how dad found out.

"It's really funny because people we would tell everyone like, 'Oh, we're pregnant.' Then I was like, 'Hey, funny enough.' I told him on the Orlando Magic 'Kiss Cam!' They're like, 'Oh, my God! That was you guys?'" said mom-to-be Taylor Baily.

"That video is going to be something that we can share with them down the road and, you know they'll be able to see that the genuine excitement and joy that was on our faces when we found out that they were coming!" James added.

They said they will know more in the next month when they learn the genders of the babies.

