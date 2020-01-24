Vigil held to remember man fatally stabbed along Florida Turnpike

Family and friends of William Steven Knight gathered at Lake Eola on Friday night to memorialize the man who many say was a friend to all.

Knight was killed earlier this month by his longtime friend, Mason Toney.

Investigators say the men were working on a road construction project when an argument over politics led to Toney stabbing Knight to death.

Under the shade of a large tree by the lake, dozens gathered to remember Knight and pray that people across the country and would put their differences aside and learn to “agree to disagree”.

"It is OK when you don’t believe what someone else believes. It doesn’t mean you don’t love them," said Julia Knight, William’s mother.

Knight’s family members say Toney is a friend that they’ve known since he and William were children.

Advertisement

They still are having difficulty wrapping their minds around what has happened.

"Whatever it was, I don’t want this to happen to anybody else. This country is so divided," Julia Knight said.

The Friday night gathering came with an open invitation to anyone of any political belief.

The hope, says the family, is to promote unity from this day forward.