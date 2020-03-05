Vigil held for innocent bystander killed in shootout

The Titusville community held a vigil for Rickie Gilbert, Thursday evening.

Gilbert, 62, was driving on Deleon Avenue last week when two cars began shooting at each other. He was caught in the crossfire. A teenager inside one of the cars involved in the shooting had minor injuries.

The vigil honored Gilbert's memory, uplifted his family, and included song and prayer. Several members from St. James AME Church, where Gilbert sang in the men's choir, were in attendance as well as family and friends. Loved ones described Gilbert as loyal and passionate. "He was a joyful person. Always helping, always lovable, if you come in his path, he'll do anything for you," said Donald Gilbert, Rickie's brother.

Pastor A.J. Davis said Gilbert was a passionate worshipper. He laughed as he told FOX 35 News he misses Gilbert shouting during worship at church. "He did what he could do, wherever he could serve," he said. "We're going to miss that spirit."

As the community begins the healing process, they are also having conversations about creating change and making a difference in the community. "We've got to take a stand. People have got to speak out," said Pastor Davis. "If you know something, you need to come forward and say something and not live in fear. Every little bit helps."

Police are continuing to ask for tips in relation to the case. Titusville's Police Chief, John Lau, said the department is making a lot of progress on the case. He believes part of the reason they are getting tips is because of how wholesome, and kindhearted Mr. Gilbert was. However, they still need more to make an arrest.

If you have any information, please call the Titusville Police Department at 321-806-6677. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). You can earn up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.