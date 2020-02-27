Innocent victim killed in Titusville shootout identified, search for gunman continues, police say

article

An innocent victim killed in a Titusville shootout has been identified, police say.

The shootout happened on Tuesday afternoon. Officers said that two vehicles were involved in an altercation where shots were allegedly fired. A third vehicle, which was not involved in the incident, was hit by the gunfire, causing the driver to crash. Police said that the driver of the vehicle was hit and died at a hospital.

Police on Thursday confirmed that the victim that died in the shooting was 62-year-old Rickie Gilbert. He was the only occupant in the third vehicle.

The occupants of the two vehicles actually involved in the altercation were said to be traveling southbound on DeLeon Avenue. They are reportedly known to each other and have a history of violent interactions.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and are working to find the unidentified vehicle and its occupants who they say is responsible for the victim's death. They urge anyone with any information on the incident call police at 321-264-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline is offering $5,000 to eligible tips.

