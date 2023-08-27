Viera High School hazing: Football team can compete again

Viera High School's football team will be allowed to play this week, days after some players were suspended and the entire football program put on hold following a horrid hazing investigation involving another teammate, according to Brevard Public Schools.

Last week, the team was allowed to hold practice, but its game on Friday was canceled in wake of the investigation.

"Several factors went into today’s decision, including players and parents attending a meeting shortly after the hazing incident was discovered, players and coaches taking part in an anti-hazing educational program, the players remaining engaged during two late-week practices, and progress in the hazing investigation," Russell Bruhn, a spokesperson for the school district, said in a statement.

The players aren't out of the woods yet, though, since the district will continue to monitor the team's activities moving forward to make sure they're meeting expectations, Brevard Public Schools said.

MORE : Mom of Viera High School football player delivers impassioned plea to address hazing

Bruhn also said last week that some of the players who were initially suspended following the alleged incident have been allowed to return to the team, though it is not guaranteed that they'll be able to play in any future games.

During a board meeting last Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Rendell he does not agree or plan on canceling the school's entire football season. He said what happened was unacceptable, but that it should also be a learning moment for the players, students, school and community.

What happened?

The alleged hazing incident happened in the boy's locker room last week at Viera High School and was recorded on video, which was then shared on social media, officials said.

FOX 35 has decided not to show the video to protect the identity of the alleged victim, the disturbing nature of the video, and because no arrests or charges have been announced.

The video appears to have been recorded in a locker room. It shows what appears to be at least one student – a boy – on the ground, clothed, as several other students encircle him and shout at him, while other students appear to perform a sexually-suggestive act on him.