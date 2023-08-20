Viera High School alleged hazing incident: Coach fired, football program suspended

article

A video that captured an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Viera High School football team has prompted the firing of a coach and the suspension of all football-related activities the Brevard Public Schools Superintendent said.

The video shows the student being pinned down on the ground in the locker room while other members of the football team appear to be assaulting him in a sexual manner.

The Viera High School Football Coach was fired as a result of the investigation.

FOX 35 has decided not to air the video due to the disturbing nature of the footage.

Brevard school officials said they have launched a full investigation into the timeline of the alleged incident.

A statement from the Brevard Public Schools Superintendent said:

Hazing, bullying, and intimidation have no place in Brevard Public Schools. We have spent the past several days investigating the hazing incident involving members of the Viera High football team. Today, we have made the decision to suspend all Viera High football team activities (varsity and junior varsity) until further notice and we have relieved the varsity head coach of his duties until further notice. In an effort to educate the team to the seriousness of this incident, all Viera High football players will he required to take part in an anti-hazing educational program before there is a possibility that the football program could be reinstated. We will also host a parent-player team meeting to begin the process of improving team culture and raising expectations. Per BPS procedure, the players suspended for their actions will not be permitted to attend the meeting. I am confident a decision on the future of this year’s football season and the suspended players will be made soon. With that said, it is important to remember that this investigation is not over; district security, law enforcement, and the school district are still collecting information. Again, hazing has no place in Brevard Public Schools, and we must always act in the best interest and safety of our students.

No other details about the incident have been released.

What is hazing?

Hazing is any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them, regardless of a person's willingness to participate, according to stophazing.org.