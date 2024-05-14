How to experience DreamWorks Land before it officially opens at Universal Orlando Resort

DreamWorks Land – the newest addition at Universal Orlando Resort – is slated to open on June 14. But there's a way you can access the new section of the theme park before everyone else!

Universal emailed Annual Passholders on Tuesday to notify them of an "exclusive passholder preview" event later this month. FOX 35 obtained a copy of this email, which said starting May 21, Passholders can make a reservation for themselves and up to eight more Passholders to experience DreamWorks Land.

Passholders will be able to choose set times between May 24-27.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Po's Kung Fu Training Camp (artist conceptual rendering) at DreamWorks Land at Universal Orlando Resort, slated to open in summer 2024. (Photo: Universal Orlando)

Universal said space is limited, and the preview will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details about what Passholders can visit during the "technical rehearsal" weren't made immediately available, and the theme park also said "some elements of the land may not be available during this time."

The theme park will release details on how to reserve your spot in the coming days, the email said.