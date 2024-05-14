Multiple deaths reported in migrant bus crash in Marion County: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A Marion County road is currently closed as crews investigate a deadly crash involving a migrant bus, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Rainbow Springs Boulevard (West Highway 40) at SW 157th Terrace in Ocala.

Multiple people were killed, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

Photo of deadly crash site via Marion County Sheriffs Office

At this time, Rainbow Springs Boulevard (West Highway 40) is shut down from S.W. 180th Avenue Road to S.W. 140th Avenue.

FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.