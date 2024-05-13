5 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $160,000 sold on Mother's Day
It was a lucky Mother's Day for a handful of Floridians who will soon add a few zeros to their bank account balance thanks to winning lottery tickets!
Five winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold on Sunday, totaling over $161,000, according to the Florida Lottery.
Here's a breakdown of the winning tickets that were sold:
Fantasy 5 Midday Draw
Winning numbers: 15-20-23-24-25
Prize: $27,281.55
Winners:
- RaceTrac - 3290 West Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderdale Lakes (Quick Pick)
- Publix - 14601 S. Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay
Fantasy 5 Evening Draw
Winning numbers: 3-10-15-21-31
Prize: 35,661.36
Winners:
- Circle K - 210 Racetrack Road NW, Fort Walton Beach
- Publix - 5375 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland
- SunStop - 2496 Highway 231, Cottondale (Quick Pick)
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.