Charges dropped against pro wrestler Cash Wheeler after road rage arrest in Orlando

Charges have been dropped against professional wrestler Daniel Wheeler, better known as Cash Wheeler, after he was arrested in Orange County last year for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident.

State Attorney Andrew Bain filed a "nolle prosequi," which means prosecutors are abandoning the case, on Monday, according to court records obtained by FOX 35.

The update comes after a February plea of not guilty from the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star. Before the charges were dropped, Wheeler's trial date was scheduled for next Monday.

The 36-year-old was arrested back in August on an active warrant and was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, a third-degree felony, after an apparent road rage incident where Wheeler allegedly flashed a gun at another driver.

On July 27, 2023, an officer responded to the 5300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail in response to an aggravated assault with a firearm call, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department. Police met with the caller who said he was headed west on Interstate-4, just north of exit 83.

A Jeep Gladiator was "weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn," so he switched lanes to let the Jeep pass.

When he looked over, the driver of the Jeep was allegedly pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the window at him "with a strong stare," the affidavit said. That driver was later identified in a photo line-up as Wheeler.

"(The driver) said he feared for his life at this time," the affidavit said.

After the incident, the driver called 911 and reported what happened.

He was eventually released from jail after posting $2,500 bond. The judge ruled at the time that he wasn't allowed to contact any witnesses or the victim, and was ordered to turn over any guns he had to authorities.

At the time of his arrest, AEW issued the following statement to FOX 35:

"AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities."