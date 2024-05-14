Storm sends tree toppling onto Titusville home, firefighters say

A tree fell on a house in Titusville as thunderstorms roared through the region on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

The call came in just after 1 p.m., and people were "screaming for help in the background" of the call, the Titusville Fire Department said. A neighbor said the wind was picking up as a storm approached moments before the tree fell. That's when he called 911.

Firefighters responded to Westview Lane shortly after. When they arrived, a large tree was on the ground with one person suffering from injuries on their head and leg, the fire department said.

The tree was not on the person, but the branches did make it harder to get access to them, firefighters said. They were able to cut branches and the person was transported by Brevard County Fire Rescue to a local hospital in stable condition.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Titusville Police Department responded to a tree that fell on a house on Westview Lane on May 14, 2024. (Photo: Titusville Fire Department)

The FOX 35 Storm Team declared Tuesday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to a cluster of thunderstorms in the Florida Panhandle that is tracking east toward Orlando. It brought a round of heavy weather in the early afternoon, with potentially damaging winds past 60 mph. Tornado watches were issued for Flagler and Sumter counties until 1 p.m.

Forecasters said impacts could include fallen tree limbs and power outages.

Another round of storms is expected Wednesday.

