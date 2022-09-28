VIDEO: Tornado flips planes at South Florida airport as Hurricane Ian closes in

New video shows the damage left behind after a suspected tornado downed trees and flipped several small planes at an airport in South Florida as Hurricane Ian nears the state.

Widespread damage was reported from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Tuesday evening. Photos and video from the scene show several of the planes flipped over with the wings bent and twisted.

More than fifteen planes there are reportedly damaged. So far there are no reports of any injuries.

FOX 35 News spoke with the man who recorded the video and took the images. He says he was surprised by the amount of damage he saw.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Images from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida, showed multiple planes flipped across the concourse. [Credit: Tom Pendas of TourHelicopters.com]

"We see one plane flipped over, two, three, four… unfortunate number of aircraft damaged. Luckily we were ok."

He also said some hangars were damaged as well, but he's just thankful that no one was hurt.

Tornados are a big concern as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida with possible landfall expected on Wednesday.





