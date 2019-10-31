Expand / Collapse search

Video shows St. Cloud teacher battering female student

Published 
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando

Video shows incident that lead to a teacher’s arrest

The incident occurred at a high school in St. Cloud.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - New video shows the incident that landed an Osceola County teacher in jail.

Police say that 34-year-old Jason Parks slammed a female student against a wall and then down to the ground.

The incident started when a female student was hitting a male student because he pulled a chair out from under her. 

The District says that Parks has been reassigned outside of the school until the investigation is complete.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.