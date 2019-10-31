Video shows St. Cloud teacher battering female student
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - New video shows the incident that landed an Osceola County teacher in jail.
Police say that 34-year-old Jason Parks slammed a female student against a wall and then down to the ground.
The incident started when a female student was hitting a male student because he pulled a chair out from under her.
The District says that Parks has been reassigned outside of the school until the investigation is complete.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.