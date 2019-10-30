St. Cloud teacher arrested for battering student, police say
article
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud teacher has been arrested, accused of battering a school student.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a school resource officer was made aware of an incident between St. Cloud High School teacher Jason Parks and a student.
During the initial investigation on Tuesday, the department says that it was discovered that Parks had battered a student. Details about the incident, including how it started, were not made available.
The next day, a follow-up investigation was conducted and Parks was arrested. He's charged with child abuse-simple battery.
Parks was taken to the Osceola County Jail where he is being held on bond.