St. Cloud teacher arrested for battering student, police say

A St. Cloud teacher has been arrested, accused of battering a school student.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a school resource officer was made aware of an incident between St. Cloud High School teacher Jason Parks and a student.

During the initial investigation on Tuesday, the department says that it was discovered that Parks had battered a student. Details about the incident, including how it started, were not made available.

The next day, a follow-up investigation was conducted and Parks was arrested. He's charged with child abuse-simple battery.

Parks was taken to the Osceola County Jail where he is being held on bond.