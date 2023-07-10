Video shows massive fire engulfing 5 garbage trucks in Florida

Five garbage trucks were engulfed by flames in Daytona Beach over the weekend, officials said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook of the fire Saturday, which showed a fire and smoke coming out of the trucks. One of the trucks experiences exposure damage, officials said.

There's an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the fire department said.

FOX 35 News is working to get more details, including the cause of the fire.