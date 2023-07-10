Expand / Collapse search

Video shows massive fire engulfing 5 garbage trucks in Florida

By Dani Medina
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando

Garbage truck fire erupts in Daytona Beach

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to several garbage trucks on fire, which caused at least $1.5 million in damage.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Five garbage trucks were engulfed by flames in Daytona Beach over the weekend, officials said. 

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook of the fire Saturday, which showed a fire and smoke coming out of the trucks. One of the trucks experiences exposure damage, officials said. 

There's an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the fire department said. 

FOX 35 News is working to get more details, including the cause of the fire. 