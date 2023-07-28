Epic video shows Florida Keys fishermen's rare encounter with killer whales: 'He's coming right at you'

Fishermen in the Florida Keys recently had the experience of a lifetime when they came across a pod of killer whales over the weekend.

Mike Slaughter and a group went fishing off Key Largo on Saturday when they came across the rare sight.

"Last Saturday we were fishing offshore and saw birds. We went to inspect and found a pod of about 7 orcas," Mike Slaughter told FOX 35 News in a statement.

Slaughter took multiple videos of the encounter and shared them on social media.

In one of those videos, a killer whale comes eerily close to two of his friends swimming in the water.

"Oh, he's coming right at you!" someone on the boat could be heard saying. "He's looking at you! Get in the boat!"

Slaughter believes the orcas had just killed something big due to the amount blood in the water.

"It was an epic experience. They weren’t concerned with us at all. It was intimidating and humbling," Slaughter said.