Florida man confessed to killing his wife after arguing about going on a cruise: Affidavit

The Brief A Florida man is accused of killing his wife after the two reportedly argued over taking a cruise. During the argument, William Elwood Simmons, 80, told deputies he shot his wife with a shotgun and killed her. Simmons is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of his wife.



A Florida man is accused of killing his wife in the kitchen of their home after an argument.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office received a call in which the caller said his wife wasn't able to talk to anyone anymore, an arrest affidavit said.

After an investigation, William Elwood Simmons, 80, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge after his wife, Nancy Lee Simmons, 83 – who was found face down in her kitchen with a pool of blood coming from her head. She was unresponsive. A shotgun was next to her body with one spent casing, an arrest affidavit said.

When Orange County deputies arrived at the home around 5:15 p.m., Feb. 21, they asked Simmons if he knew what had happened. He responded saying, "I do know what happened, I did it," the affidavit said.

Deputies: Husband confesses to murdering his wife

Simmons confessed to killing his wife, deputies said.

Simmons told deputies that he and his wife argued over going on a cruise. He said that he had dealt with her dementia for too long, that he loved the old her and would rather go to prison than deal with her, the affidavit said.

Nancy was declared dead just before 8 p.m.

How did Nancy Simmons die?

During the argument – in which Nancy reportedly said some swear words to Simmons – he left the kitchen to grab his shotgun from their bedroom, the report said. Simmons told Nancy that he had enough and pulled the trigger – shooting her once, deputies said.

When speaking with deputies, Simmons confirmed that Nancy didn't try to hurt him, he was not under the influence of drugs, and he did not kill her in self-defense.