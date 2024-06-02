Teen dead, adult injured after stabbing at Sumter County sleepover: Deputies

article

A teen has died, and an adult is in the hospital following a stabbing at a sleepover in Wildwood Saturday night, deputies said.

Around 10:00 p.m., deputies said they responded to 6611 CR 148 regarding a stabbing where they found the two stabbing victims.

The 16-year-old suspect was allegedly banging on the door when the teen victim went to unlock it before being stabbed, deputies said. When the adult victim came to inspect what was going on, they were also stabbed by the suspect.

The teen has since died and the adult remains in the hospital for treatment, deputies said.

During their investigation, deputies learned the suspect had fled from the scene on foot. Using a helicopter, the suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody, then transported to the Sumter County Jail, deputies said.

The teen suspect is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.



