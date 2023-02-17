Video shows acres of melted plastic and destruction after fire at Kissimmee nursery

New video shows the destruction left behind one day after a massive fire destroyed acres of plastic pots at a Kissimmee nursery.

SKYFOX flew over Nursery Supplies, Inc. on Friday and captured the heartbreaking images. Around five acres were burned in the fire that broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Aerial views showed mounds of melted plastic behind the nursery where the fire burned for more than 13 hours before firefighters could contain it. Two men were spotted surveying the area and taking photos of the destruction.

It took more than 70 firefighters from Osceola and Orange counties, as well as Kissimmee, using water and foam to knock out the fire. The raging inferno sent plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

Fire officials also monitored the air quality because of the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastic.

At one point, officials recommended residents with breathing problems to stay indoors.

Despite the widespread damage, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, a company spokesperson for Nursery Supplies Inc. said the fire appeared to have started along the back fence of the property.

"The safety of our team members and our neighbors in the nearby community are our top priority and concern. We are thankful that the team in the plant at the time the fire started was quickly evacuated, and there have been no reported injuries. The plant has been fully evacuated while fire control activities continue, and team members are being advised not to come to work. We are cooperating fully with the authorities who are on site managing and investigating the situation and are thankful to them for their quick response."

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.