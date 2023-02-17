Residents concerned about air quality after fire burns hundreds of plastic pots at Kissimmee nursery

Some residents in Osceola County are worried about the air they breathe after a massive, five acre fire at a Kissimmee nursery supply company.

The concern is over burnt plastic.

Hazmat teams from Osceola and Orange counties were called in to monitor the fire that broke out early Thursday morning. The fire is now 100-percent contained.

Public health officials say the type of plastic pots that caught fire do not create toxic smoke or ash.

"These pots are burning into soot, just carbon, and carbon monoxide, a small amount that dissipates in the air, carbon dioxide and water. Nothing exotic. No cyanide, like you can get in some fires. No exotic chemicals like you can get in some fires," said Dr. Todd Husty, a public health official.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked that fire.

According to Osceola Fire officials, a call came in around 2 a.m. about the fire burning behind Nursery Supplies, Inc., which keeps thousands of plastic planters sitting on pallets. When officials arrived, they said about two acres were on fire before the blaze spread.

It took firefighters more than 12 hours to contain the fire, using foam and water.

Video and photos showed thick, black smoke filling the air as flames shot up into the night sky. The plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away, including over Disney World.

Fortunately, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said there were no injuries reported.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, a company spokesperson for Nursery Supplies Inc. said the fire appeared to have started along the back fence of the property. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.