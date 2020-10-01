VIDEO: Shark spotted swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Sharks sightings aren't uncommon, but one swimming close to shore could give you a bit of a scare.
FOX 35 viewer Carson Arnold shared video he took of a shark swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach.
He spotted it from shore on the morning of September 26 during a mullet run.
"Yo, there's a shark right there boys!" he's heard yelling.
Fortunately, no swimmers were nearby.
