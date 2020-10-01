VIDEO: Shark spotted swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach

Sharks sightings aren't uncommon, but one swimming close to shore could give you a bit of a scare.

FOX 35 viewer Carson Arnold shared video he took of a shark swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach.

He spotted it from shore on the morning of September 26 during a mullet run.

"Yo, there's a shark right there boys!" he's heard yelling.

Fortunately, no swimmers were nearby.

More stories:

Advertisement

It's a girl! Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby giraffe

Florida lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail

People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free