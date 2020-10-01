Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Shark spotted swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Video shows shark swimming close to shore in New Smyrna Beach

FOX 35 viewer Carson Arnold shared video of a shark swimming close to the shore in New Smyrna Beach.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Sharks sightings aren't uncommon, but one swimming close to shore could give you a bit of a scare. 

FOX 35 viewer Carson Arnold shared video he took of a shark swimming in shallow water at New Smyrna Beach. 

He spotted it from shore on the morning of September 26 during a mullet run.

"Yo, there's a shark right there boys!" he's heard yelling. 

Fortunately, no swimmers were nearby.

More stories: 

It's a girl! Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby giraffe

Florida lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail

People with this first or last name can fly to Orlando for free