Video: Tornado caught on camera in Maryland

Tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers in both Annapolis and Edgewater recorded video and took pictures of the apparent tornado as it swept through the the area.

FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci confirmed that the rotation was, in fact, a tornado.

The Annapolis area suffered significant damage as the severe weather swept through.

The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.

Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.

Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.

In addition, severe flooding impacted Montgomery and Frederick counties.

This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available

