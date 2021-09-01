Expand / Collapse search

Video: Tornado caught on camera in Maryland

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

Possible tornado caught on camera in Annapolis

Video shows a possible tornado in Annapolis as heavy rain and wind hit the area. (CREDIT: @MarylandBluCrab via Twitter)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers in both Annapolis and Edgewater recorded video and took pictures of the apparent tornado as it swept through the the area.

FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci confirmed that the rotation was, in fact, a tornado.

The Annapolis area suffered significant damage as the severe weather swept through.

The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.

Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.

Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.

In addition, severe flooding impacted Montgomery and Frederick counties.

This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available

Video captures possible tornado in Annapolis area

A possible tornado was caught on camera by a viewer in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: @EDCBUNER via Twitter)

VIDEO: Possible tornado in Anne Arundel County

A possible tornado was caught on camera from the road on Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: Matthew Cappucci via @myradar on Twitter)

Possible tornado in Edgewater caught on camera

Video shows a possible tornado caught on camera in the Edgewater area of Maryland. (CREDIT: @BigErnSDMD via Twitter)


 